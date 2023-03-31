Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $111.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Heineken Stock Down 0.2 %

Heineken stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

