Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.04

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.04 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.00). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 11,528 shares.

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £125.65 million, a PE ratio of -8,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.