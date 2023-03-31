Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 675,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 522,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Trading Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.