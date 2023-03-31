Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,177.20

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,177.20 ($14.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,354 ($16.64). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,346 ($16.54), with a volume of 78,779 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HILS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.43) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital cut Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 5,223.88%.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,523.41). In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,523.41). Also, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.70) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($60,528.01). In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,456 shares of company stock worth $9,996,915. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

