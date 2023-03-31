Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HILS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,325. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillstream BioPharma (HILS)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.