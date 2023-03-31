Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HILS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,325. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

About Hillstream BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.