Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.28

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.28 and last traded at $110.18, with a volume of 12212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.36). Hitachi had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Featured Articles

