HKD.com DAO Price Tops $0.43 (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and approximately $213,080.50 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

