HKD.com DAO Price Tops $0.43 (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and approximately $213,080.50 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About HKD.com DAO
HKD.com DAO’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.
Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO
