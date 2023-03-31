HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 153,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

