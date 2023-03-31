HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.