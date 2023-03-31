HMS Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 428.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $350.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.14 and a 200-day moving average of $319.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.