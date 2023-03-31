HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.