HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

