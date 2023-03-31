HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

