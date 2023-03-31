HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.00. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $326.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,281.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

