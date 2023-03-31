HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $631.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

