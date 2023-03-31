HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,232 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.