HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

