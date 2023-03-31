holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.06 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and $78,997.55 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04273137 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $90,180.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

