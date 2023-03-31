home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 6.7%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.60 ($6.02) and last traded at €5.60 ($6.02). 3,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.01 ($6.46).

home24 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.62.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

