Hooked Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.37 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $88.54 million and $32.37 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00006339 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.80511601 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $42,047,984.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

