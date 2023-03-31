Horizen Price Hits $10.74 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $145.35 million and $10.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.74 or 0.00037777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00053137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,527,562 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

