Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.61 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $143.44 million and $12.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.61 or 0.00037645 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,525,738 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

