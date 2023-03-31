HUNT Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $78.15 million and $9.90 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

