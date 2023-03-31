Hxro Price Tops $0.14 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Hxro has a total market cap of $60.97 million and $5,043.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hxro has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

