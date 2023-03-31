Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.60. Hypera shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 2,660 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hypera Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

