IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Nadine Shea Sells 1,296 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:IDT remained flat at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $36.03.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $550,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
