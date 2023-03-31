IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Nadine Shea Sells 1,296 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IDT Stock Performance

NYSE:IDT remained flat at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $550,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IDT

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

