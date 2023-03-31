IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

About IGM Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 110.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.