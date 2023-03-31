IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS.
IGM Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of IGMS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98.
In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
