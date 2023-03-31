Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $47.52

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.52, but opened at $48.87. Immunocore shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 26,911 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Immunocore Stock Up 6.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.