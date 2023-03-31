Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

