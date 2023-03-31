Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 24.5% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $348,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

