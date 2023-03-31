Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $455,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 878,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,578,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.