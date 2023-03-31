Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

