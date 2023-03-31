Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,748,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.51 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

