Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,200 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $16.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

