Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $629,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $868,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

