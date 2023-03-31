Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 21,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,863,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.