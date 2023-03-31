Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of PetMed Express worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PetMed Express by 608.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

PetMed Express stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,403. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading

