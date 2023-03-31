Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 190,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,514. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

