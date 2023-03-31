Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for about 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

