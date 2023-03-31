Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $8.67 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.45. The stock had a trading volume of 80,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,799. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

