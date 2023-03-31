Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 211,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,523,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.7 %

About Koninklijke Philips

Shares of PHG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 336,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

