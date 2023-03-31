Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.84. 1,748,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,648,168. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

