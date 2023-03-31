Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Acquires 344,592 Shares of Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 344,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,680.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 51,074 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $188,973.80.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INZY opened at $4.69 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.