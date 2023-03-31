Insider Buying: Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider Buys £66,600.10 in Stock

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon purchased 666,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600.10 ($81,828.36).

James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agronomics alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, James (Jim) Mellon acquired 50,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,143.26).

Agronomics Stock Up 4.2 %

Agronomics stock opened at GBX 11.20 ($0.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.06. Agronomics Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.29). The stock has a market cap of £111.13 million, a P/E ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.