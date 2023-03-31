Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases 4,271 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £982.33 ($1,206.94).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,787 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £984.62 ($1,209.76).

On Friday, January 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,108 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £985.92 ($1,211.35).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,077 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £978.48 ($1,202.21).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.10. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37).

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.