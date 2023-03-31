Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,259.58 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $15,259.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 3.3 %

SDPI stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

SDPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.