Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 53,431 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.11. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

