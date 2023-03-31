Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 741 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $15,279.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 405,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $930.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioLife Solutions

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

