Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells 16,269 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,910,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $101,793.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Stock Up 1.1 %

HGBL stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 36.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 111,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Global by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

