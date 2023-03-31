Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 151,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

